Minor league slugger, ex-Chihuahua Cody Decker announces retirement in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Minor league baseball's home run slugging king, who played the bulk of his 11-year career in the Padres' organization with the El Paso Chihuahuas, returned to Southwest University Park on Monday to announce his retirement from the sport.

Cody Decker's revelation came as El Paso prepares to play host to the AAA All-Star Game later this week, and ironically to the minor league home run derby on Monday night.

"My best memories of my career are here in El Paso, and this city has become home for me," Decker told ABC-7 in an interview.

Decker flew into El Paso Monday morning to make the retirement announcement after homering in his final game appearance with the Reno Aces on Friday night.

But the legendary first baseman now plans to stay in El Paso, where the El Paso Border Youth Athletic Association simultaneously named him their new associate executive director on Monday. He also said he has plans to do a local radio show.

