Want tickets to the NMSU vs. UNM battle of I-10?
Las Cruces, New Mexico - The NMSU Aggies will be playing I-25 rival the UNM Lobos Saturday at 6pm at Aggie Memorial Stadium.
Our Sports Director Trevor Thompson will be there sharing with us all the sights and sounds of the game.
KVIA is giving away four sets of two tickets to the lucky fans who sign up at our website for the contest.
In order to sign up go to KVIA.com and click on the play tab. Once there click on the NMSU vs. UNM ticket give away box and sign up!
Along with Trevor Thompson being at the game our very own Hillary Floren will be in attendance to receive the game ball!
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Alex Wong/Getty Images
Health iStock/deansanderson
Entertainment Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Entertainment Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
News NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images
Education iStock/kroach
News Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
News USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment 2018 Getty Images
Economy Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
News Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons
Politics Drew Angerer/Getty Images
News Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT
Sports Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
Health iStock / DrGrounds
News White House photo by Paul Morse
Sports Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
News Mike Coppola/Getty Images