Sports

Vegas sports book opens up at southern New Mexico tribal casino

By:

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 04:50 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 05:19 PM MDT

MESCALERO, New Mexico - Sports betting is venturing into southern New Mexico with the announcement Tuesday that a sports book will soon launch at the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino.

The legendary William Hill sports book, which operates in Las Vegas, said it will open its doors at Mountain Gods to wagering on athletic events come Thursday evening after signing its first-ever tribal casino agreement.

A news release from Mountain Gods said members of the Mescalero Apache Tribe, which operates the casino, and New Mexico UFC fighter Holly Holm will participate in the grand opening ribbon-cutting. Holm will also place the first ceremonial bet in the new sports book.

It will feature twelve 43-inch televisions and high-top seating, which the release noted comes just in time for the upcoming football season.

Mountain Gods becomes the fourth casino to offer sports gambling in New Mexico, but it's the first location in the southern part of the state to do so. It will also be the closest sports book to El Paso — a two-hour drive from the city.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: July 23
NASA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 23

News
States with the most drunken drivers
iStock/EasyBuy4u

States with the most drunken drivers

News
Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

News
On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22

News
On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

News
On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

Celebrity
Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?
Phil Cole/ALLSPORT

Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

Sports
Tiger Woods through the years
David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods through the years

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11