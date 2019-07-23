Vegas sports book opens up at southern New Mexico tribal casino

Casino patrons watch sporting events at a sports book in a Las Vegas casino in this file photo.

MESCALERO, New Mexico - Sports betting is venturing into southern New Mexico with the announcement Tuesday that a sports book will soon launch at the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino.

The legendary William Hill sports book, which operates in Las Vegas, said it will open its doors at Mountain Gods to wagering on athletic events come Thursday evening after signing its first-ever tribal casino agreement.

A news release from Mountain Gods said members of the Mescalero Apache Tribe, which operates the casino, and New Mexico UFC fighter Holly Holm will participate in the grand opening ribbon-cutting. Holm will also place the first ceremonial bet in the new sports book.

It will feature twelve 43-inch televisions and high-top seating, which the release noted comes just in time for the upcoming football season.

Mountain Gods becomes the fourth casino to offer sports gambling in New Mexico, but it's the first location in the southern part of the state to do so. It will also be the closest sports book to El Paso — a two-hour drive from the city.