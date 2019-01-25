UTEP club hockey team asks for community help

The UTEP hockey club is reaching out to the El Paso community for help as they prepare for their big post season run.

The student funded team has set up a GoFundMe page asking for donations to help pay for travel and lodging during the Texas Collegiate Hockey Conference in Dallas, which begins in early February.

According to the teams page, they need $5,000 dollars to pay for trip expenses.

Despite the gap in funding, the players are positive that their community will come through for them.

"Since I came to El Paso last year, the fans here have been better than anyplace I've ever played and I come from Canada, a big hockey country, and I've seen how people embrace hockey here and how they support the team so i have no doubt the community will rally around us and give us the support we need," said goaltender John-Luke Prystayko.

A trip to the playoffs would also give some of the players a chance to get noticed by scouts from other colleges and possibly even a few pro leagues.