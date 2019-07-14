Sports

UTEP Women's Basketball Team Trains at El Paso Fight Club

Team Building Through Fight Training

By:

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 11:52 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 11:58 PM MDT

UTEP WBB FIGHT CLUB

UTEP's Women's Basketball Team is used to throwing up shots, but in a effort to build team chemistry Saturday, they threw up some haymakers. 


Saturday morning, the Lady Miners took a team trip to the El Paso to go through an intense training session with the Fight Club staff, working on cardio, footwork, and upper body strength training. 


The team has yet to step foot on a basketball court this summer for workouts, but saw the training session as a way to develop strength for the upcoming season and surround themselves in a team competitive atmosphere.

 
The Miners are looking to improve on their 9-22 record from last year. And entering a season with plenty of optimism, the added team chemistry can only help.


"We've brought in some talented players, and the players that we brought from injury from last year that are returning." said coach Kevin Baker, entering his third season as Miners head coach. "So we've got every reason in the world to be excited about the upcoming season. I'm really excited about it, we haven't practiced, we haven't dribbled one ball together, We're doing this together and hopefully, this will help." 

In addition to team chemistry, the strength workouts will also help with their athleticism on the court, just like with any other sport.

El Paso Fight Club Trainer Herman Delgado sees a multitude of ways it can impact their game. 

"The shoulders and the waist and the movement when they have to twist. The pivoting and all that, the legs, and the hips. It works everything. Just like in football and any other sport." 

The El Paso Fight Club is located at 841 Dulcinea CT in West El Paso.   
 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

News
New Texas migrant kids facility opens

New Texas migrant kids facility opens

Sports
USWNT victory celebration in NYC
Getty Images

USWNT victory celebration in NYC

Health
14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

News
On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

Economy
Household items you're paying too much for
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

Household items you're paying too much for

News
On this day: July 9
Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 9

News
Crime Scene Photos

Crime Scene Photos

News
Shocking places people use their phones
iStock/kzenon

Shocking places people use their phones

News
On this day: July 8
Allsport/Getty Images

On this day: July 8

US & World
Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona

News
On this day: July 7
G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images

On this day: July 7

News
On this day: July 6
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: July 6

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

News
On this day: July 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: July 5

Sports
Top 10 women's soccer players of all time
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time

US & World
Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth
Karaleigh Roe via CNN

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth

US & World
Most patriotic states in America
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Most patriotic states in America