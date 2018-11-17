Sports

UTEP women's basketball marks 45th season with tribute to first Lady Miners team

Nov 17, 2018

Updated: Nov 17, 2018 10:08 AM MST

UTEP pays tribute to Lady Miners

EL PASO, Texas - More than four decades ago Gloria Estrada was shooting hoops at UTEP's memorial gym. 
 
"It brings back so many memories," said Estrada. She was one of the first players on the women's basketball team.
 
"We played with the least amount of money that we could," Estrada said.

Now, she's on the court  again to mark a milestone celebrating season 45 of the women's team.
 
In 1973, former UTEP President Arleigh B. Templton gave students Don Lewis and Wayne Thornton $1,000 to get the ladies on the court. 

"We were very fortunate because that we were around that same time that title IX became existent," said Wayne Thornton, Co-founder of the basketball team.
 
Without that federal law going into effect -- the team wouldn't have had a shot at starting. 
 
"It opened the door for more funding for the girls, more respect, and more understanding of who they are and what they represented," said Thornton.
 
"We started the program and for me I will always treasure that. I was a part of that. For me it's just a great honor," said Estrada.

Estrada was a teacher and a coach for more than 30 years and she says her experience helped her see the benefits of title and pass the message along to future generations. 

The UTEP women's basketball team takes on the NMSU Aggies at the Don Haskins center Saturday at 1 P.M. 


