Sports

UTEP Training Camp: Brandon Jones named starting quarterback

Jones named starting quarterback

By:

Posted: Aug 06, 2019 08:40 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 08:40 PM MDT

Ruidoso, NM - Heading into training camp in Ruidoso, NM the big question mark for the UTEP Miners was who would be the starting quarterback?

   Second year head coach, Dana Dimel, cleared up any confusion on Monday by naming senior Brandon Jones as the starter for the Miners' season opener against Houston Baptist.

     That announcement from Dimel came on the first day of practice in Ruidoso, and Dimel is confident Jones will perform at a high level. 

    Jones is entering his second season with the Miners, and he has the experience.

   Jones got some playing time last season after starter Kai Locksley went down due to an injury.
   
   He played in 6 games and threw for 673 yards and led the team with 4 touchdown passes.

   "It's not an easy chore to accomplish, but it's one that we're managing right now," Dimel said about the quarterback decision. "The starter for the first game will be Brandon Jones, that's already been decided."

    Jones is just one of 7 quarterbacks on the UTEP roster.

       Last year's starter, Kai Locksley is with the team in Ruidoso, but with his current legal troubles, the team is easing him back into the roster following his return from suspension.

     Locksley was arrested on June 8th after he was pulled over on campus and was charged with 4 alleged crimes: driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and terroristic threats. 
    
     The case is still going through the legal process.

     As a result, the team added two junior college transfers, but as of now the job belongs to Jones, and he plans to make the most of it.

     When asked how he felt about Dimel naming him the starter, Jones said he had no idea.

     "Well, that's nice to know, I just found that out from you sir," Jones said. "I mean it's awesome that they have faith in me to lead the team. I think that's a really cool deal. I just want to go out there and make them proud, make my family proud and make my team proud, so that's my goal."

    UTEP's season kicks off at the Sun Bowl against Houston Baptist on August 31st.
 


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: August 7
Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images

On this day: August 7

Economy
20 most popular beers in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden

20 most popular beers in America

Sports
Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

News
On this day: August 6
Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 6

Health
America's 8 worst habits
iStock / PeskyMonkey

America's 8 worst habits

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
US Congress

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

US & World
24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio
Getty Images

24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio

Entertainment
National anthem fiascoes
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

National anthem fiascoes

News
On this day: August 5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: August 5

Health
10 most common pre-existing medical conditions
Ferre' Dollar via CNN

10 most common pre-existing medical conditions

News
On this day: August 4
Michelle Cohan/CNN

On this day: August 4

El Paso
Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso
Copyright 2019 CNN

Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso

News
On this day: August 3
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 3

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

Politics
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

News
On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

News
12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

US & World
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

News
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

News
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

Economy
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Sports
Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?