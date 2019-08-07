UTEP Training Camp: Brandon Jones named starting quarterback

Ruidoso, NM - Heading into training camp in Ruidoso, NM the big question mark for the UTEP Miners was who would be the starting quarterback?

Second year head coach, Dana Dimel, cleared up any confusion on Monday by naming senior Brandon Jones as the starter for the Miners' season opener against Houston Baptist.

That announcement from Dimel came on the first day of practice in Ruidoso, and Dimel is confident Jones will perform at a high level.

Jones is entering his second season with the Miners, and he has the experience.

Jones got some playing time last season after starter Kai Locksley went down due to an injury.



He played in 6 games and threw for 673 yards and led the team with 4 touchdown passes.

"It's not an easy chore to accomplish, but it's one that we're managing right now," Dimel said about the quarterback decision. "The starter for the first game will be Brandon Jones, that's already been decided."

Jones is just one of 7 quarterbacks on the UTEP roster.

Last year's starter, Kai Locksley is with the team in Ruidoso, but with his current legal troubles, the team is easing him back into the roster following his return from suspension.

Locksley was arrested on June 8th after he was pulled over on campus and was charged with 4 alleged crimes: driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and terroristic threats.



The case is still going through the legal process.

As a result, the team added two junior college transfers, but as of now the job belongs to Jones, and he plans to make the most of it.

When asked how he felt about Dimel naming him the starter, Jones said he had no idea.

"Well, that's nice to know, I just found that out from you sir," Jones said. "I mean it's awesome that they have faith in me to lead the team. I think that's a really cool deal. I just want to go out there and make them proud, make my family proud and make my team proud, so that's my goal."

UTEP's season kicks off at the Sun Bowl against Houston Baptist on August 31st.

