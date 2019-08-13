UTEP to honor victims & heroes of Walmart shooting with #ElPasoStrong Campaign

EL PASO, Texas - As the city of El Paso continues to mourn the victims of Saturday's deadly mass shooting at an east El Paso Walmart, UTEP is getting involved in the healing process.

On Monday, UTEP announced the #ElPasoStrong campaign.

The campaign will be spread out over two months and will encompass tributes at home events for football, men's basketball, soccer and volleyball.

The #ElPasoStrong campaign will kick off at the UTEP's soccer team's season opener versus Wyoming on Aug. 22 at University Field (7 p.m.), and continue at the football season opener against Houston Baptist on Aug. 31 in the Sun Bowl (6 p.m.).

The UTEP football team will wear #ElPasoStrong decals on their helmets throughout the 2019 season, beginning against Houston Baptist on Aug. 31 at the Sun Bowl.

The Houston Baptist game will also include recognition of the victims and heroes of the Aug. 3 tragedy as well as a halftime celebration of "Everything El Paso" including performances by the UTEP band, cheer and spirit teams, as well as other special appearances.

On October 12th, the UTEP men's basketball team will host Texas Tech at the Don Haskins Center for an exhibition game.

The Red Raiders are coming off a season that saw them make it all the NCAA Tournament Championship game before falling to the University of Virginia in the title game.

All the proceeds from UTEP's exhibition game against Texas Tech will benefit a local non-profit supporting the victims of the tragedy in El Paso.

"Anyone who has spent even the slightest bit of time in our great community has been touched by the warm, loving and welcoming nature of El Pasoans," Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. "The events of Aug. 3rd left us shaken, but it hasn't deterred our spirit. Our objective is to not only pay tribute to the victims of this senseless violence, but to celebrate all things that make El Paso so wonderful – including the efforts of the first responders and other heroes in the face of this unspeakable tragedy."