UTEP to honor Luke Laufenberg at Saturday's football opener at Sun Bowl

UTEP opener preview

EL PASO, Texas - The University of Texas El Paso football team will pay tribute to the late Luke Laufenberg at Saturday’s season opening game against Houston Baptist in the Sun Bowl at 6 p.m.

Laufenberg passed away last week at the age of 21 after battling cancer for two years. The UTEP tight end, who was the son of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Babe Laufenberg, joined the Miners for 2019 spring ball after playing at Mesa Community College in 2017.

The tribute to Laufenberg will take place between the first and second quarters at Saturday’s game, when a framed jersey will be presented to the Laufenberg family. In addition, UTEP players will wear black “Luke” stickers on their helmets throughout the 2019 season.

UTEP head coach Dana Dimel has called Laufenberg "a fighter, a champion and a wonderful person... who touched our hearts and souls forever."