UTEP Tennis open their season against Western New Mexico

UTEP Tennis opened up their season against Western New Mexico

El Paso, Texas - The rackets are tightened and the yellow balls are out.

UTEP Tennis started their season today!

The Miners hosted Western New Mexico for their 2019 duel opener.

This will be the first of 19 duel matches UTEP will compete in.

The courts got busy around 12 o'clock out at the El Paso Tennis Club.

Freshmen Kristen Prelle took on Julia Tozzi. Prelle led the Miners in the fall with a record of 9-3.

UTEP also won the match 7-0.