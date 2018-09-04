Sports

UTEP soccer wins in overtime

By:

Posted: Sep 02, 2018 11:08 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 09:12 PM MDT

utep soccer

EL PASO, TEXAS - The UTEP Miner Soccer team took on the NIU Huskies out at University Field.

Both teams were anchored by excellent goalkeeping play by Alyssa Palacios for the Miners and Megan Donnally for the Huskies.

The Miners pressed all game but the Huskies defense repelled them at every turn.

At the end of the first half there were nothing but shots registered on the score board.

That would become a thing because that's exactly what the scoreboard showed at the end of the second half.

In the first overtime period things got going.

Anna Jimmerson took the ball to the top of the key, spun around and ripped a shot that was blocked by a defender.

Seconds later Lauren Crenshaw took the rebound and dribbled towards the right side of the box.  

As soon as she stepped across the line a Huskie defender tripped her giving the Miners a penalty kick.

This was'nt Laurens first penalty kick of the season.  She won the game for the Miners last week against Grand Canyon University.

Crenshaw sized up the shot and buried it into the back of the net, winning it for the Miners.

UTEP takes on the University of New Mexico Lobos in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Sept. 7.


