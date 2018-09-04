UTEP Soccer's player is C-USA offensive player of the week

lauren crenshaw

El Paso, Texas - UTEP Soccer's Lauren Crenshaw is this weeks C-USA Offensive Player of the Week.

In back to back games Crenshaw was fouled as she made her way to the penalty box.

Thursday she was fouled in the first half against GCU, which awarded the team a penalty shot that she would make.

This past Sunday against NIU the Miners had to go into double overtime.

In that second overtime period Crenshaw made her move around the right side of the box after retrieving a deflected shot from Anna Jimmerson.

Once Crenshaw made her move to the goal a Lumberjack player took out her legs awarding the Miners the foul.

Crenshaw took the penalty shot and won the game for the Miners!