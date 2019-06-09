UTEP Quarterback Kai Locksley arrested on multiple charges.

Kai Locksley taken in for dui and other charges

El Paso, Texas - Starting quarterback for the UTEP Miners was arrested on the night of June 8th.

He has been charged with DUI, possession of marijuana, a firearm and also making terroristic threats.

Locksley was released from jail around 4PM.

Head Football Coach Dana Dimel said in a statement earlier, "We are aware of the charges against Kai Locksley. While the severity of these charges is concerning, it would not be appropriate to determine a course of action until we have all the facts. In the meantime, he has been suspended from the UTEP football team."

No further information has been released from the team.