UTEP Quarterback Kai Locksley arrested on multiple charges.
El Paso, Texas - Starting quarterback for the UTEP Miners was arrested on the night of June 8th.
He has been charged with DUI, possession of marijuana, a firearm and also making terroristic threats.
Locksley was released from jail around 4PM.
Head Football Coach Dana Dimel said in a statement earlier, "We are aware of the charges against Kai Locksley. While the severity of these charges is concerning, it would not be appropriate to determine a course of action until we have all the facts. In the meantime, he has been suspended from the UTEP football team."
No further information has been released from the team.
