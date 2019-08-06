Sports

UTEP Players enter training camp with heavy hearts following Walmart mass shooting

UTEP training camp begins in Ruidoso

By:

Posted: Aug 05, 2019 08:12 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 08:12 PM MDT

Ruidoso, NM -
The UTEP football team is gearing up for the upcoming season, and that means the annual trip to Ruidoso, New Mexico for training camp.

However, this year the mood at camp is a lot different following Saturday's deadly mass shooting at an east El Paso Walmart.

The team departed for Ruidoso on Sunday, a day after the shooting, and while the focus at camp is strictly on football, the events of this past weekend are not far from their minds.

UTEP running back Deion Hankins told ABC-7 his mother and younger sister were at the nearby Fountains shopping center at the time of the Walmart shooting, which is about a block away from the Fountains. 

Hankins is from El Paso and recently graduated from Parkland High School.

"I had a heavy heart, so I was just calling them," Hankins said. "We feel for them and we all have heavy hearts, so now it just gives us more of a motivation to perform for our community out in this camp."

Wide receiver, Kavika Johnson, who is from nearby Las Cruces, NM echoed the same sentiments.

"We're really putting the city on our back now," Johnson said. "We're playing not just for ourselves, but we're playing for those people who were affected by the tragedy in El Paso, so we come out here and we have a little more to play for."

In times of tragedy, sports can play a big part in the healing process, and UTEP head coach Dana Dimel is hopeful the team rises to the occasion.

 "I'm so proud of the city and the law enforcement and how they handled it, so right now our guys are focused on football, but they also know that there are a lot more important things than football," Dimel said.

"This should be a very good motivation for them to go out and really try to represent and show that our football team is moving in the right direction and do some positive things for the whole city cause there's great passion for our football team in the city. We all know that everybody cares, and we got to give them a good product."

UTEP's season kicks-off at the Sun Bowl, August 31st, against Houston Baptist. 
 


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Sports
Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

News
On this day: August 6
Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 6

Health
America's 8 worst habits
iStock / PeskyMonkey

America's 8 worst habits

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
US Congress

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

US & World
24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio
Getty Images

24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio

Entertainment
National anthem fiascoes
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

National anthem fiascoes

News
On this day: August 5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: August 5

Health
10 most common pre-existing medical conditions
Ferre' Dollar via CNN

10 most common pre-existing medical conditions

News
On this day: August 4
Michelle Cohan/CNN

On this day: August 4

El Paso
Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso
Copyright 2019 CNN

Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso

News
On this day: August 3
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 3

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

Politics
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

News
On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

News
12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

US & World
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

News
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

News
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

Economy
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Sports
Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

News
America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

News
On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30