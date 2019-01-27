UTEP outlasts the 49ers at the Don
El Paso, Texas - UTEP took on Charlotte at the Don in a C-USA contest.
This was a close contest up until the end.
The Miners would make mental errors with in the last minute keeping the door open for the 49ers to stay in it.
With under 30 seconds left in the game, Evan Gillyard thinks he is giving the ball to Jordan Lathon to inbound it but the refs call it a pass out of bounds! Lathon was standing off the court when he got the ball.
The 49ers would get it to their prolific scorer Jon Davis who drove the lane but UTEP hero Jordan Lathon blocks the shot!
The Miners squeak by 57 to 53. They will play Marshall next week.
