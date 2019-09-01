UTEP Miners win first home victory since November 2016

Miners victory to start season

EL PASO, Texas - The University of Texas at El Paso football team won the university's first home victory since November 2016.

The Miners won the game 36 - 34 against Houston Baptist Huskies.

The official attendance, 34, 646.

In the first quarter of the game, UTEP showed some muscle on defense.

The first drive of the game for the Huskies was a quick 3 and out.

UTEP's first drive of the game resulted in a 30-yard field goal from UTEP kicker Gavin Baechle.

Miners took the early lead 3-0.

In the 2nd quarter, the Miner offense started to click.

Quarterback Brandon Jones would connect with Tre Wolf for an 80 yard touchdown pass.

That would extend UTEP'S lead to 10-0.

But on Houston Baptist's next drive, the Huskies offense would put UTEP's defense on its heels.

Houston Baptist quarterback Bailey Zappe would hit Trevor Larkin for the 4 yard touchdown pass.

Houston Baptist gets on the board 10-7.

Then it would be the Huskies defense that would step up in a big way.

Caleb Johnson would intercept Jones and take it all the way back to the endzone.

Houston Baptist would take their first lead of the game, 14-10

The Miners would answer back with a long drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown run by UTEP running back Treyvon Hughes.

Miners would regain the lead, 17-14.

Late in the quarter, the Huskies would drive down the field and cap it off with a field goal to tie up the game at 17.

With just 3 seconds left in the first half the Miners would drive down the field and get a field goal to break the deadlock 20-17 at halftime.

In the 3rd quarter, the Huskies would retake the lead after a Bailey Zappe 16-yard touchdown pass to Ben Ratzlaff, 23-20 Houston Baptist.

The Miners would fight back and with the score, 28-26 Houston Baptist late in the third quarter, the Miners would take back the lead after Treyvon Hughes rushed for a 19-yard touchdown run.

UTEP on top 33-28 to end the 3rd quarter.

In the 4th quarter, there would be another lead change after the Huskies scored a touchdown on a 3-yard td run by Ean Beek.

The two point conversion attempt by the Huskies failed, but the Huskies had a 34-33 lead with a little more than 12 minutes to go in the 4th quarter.

UTEP would retake the lead following a 35-yard field goal by UTEP kicker Gavin Baechle.

That field goal would be the difference and secure UTEP the 36-34 victory.

Baechle was 3 for 3 on the night with his longest field goal being the 35 yard field goal to put the Miners back on top late in the 4th quarter.

The Miners had a total of 508 yards.

UTEP quarterback, Brandon Jones, passed for 268 yards and one touchdown pass, Jones also had a rushing touchdown as well.

UTEP running back, Treyvahn Hughes ran for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Miners hit the road next Saturday to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders out of the Big 12 Conference.