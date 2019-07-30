UTEP loses star running back to injry
El Paso, Texas - UTEP Football lost their Doak Walker Award watch list candidate, Quardraiz Wadley is out for the year.
The talented back injured his toe during a conditioning drill the first week of practice.
He has played in 26 games through his Miner career.
In 2018, he ran for 627 yards and scoring 7 times.
This may make room for Parkland Matador and the all time El Paso All Time Rushing Leader, Deon Hankins to see the field.
Losing Wadley adds to the list of offensive players the Miners have lost in 2019.
Starting quarterback Kai Locksley is currently suspended from the team for off field incidents that happened in June 2019.
