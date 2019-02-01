UTEP loses at Marshall despite freshmen setting scoring record

The UTEP men's basketball lost a shootout Thursday evening at Marshall, 91-86.

The Miners were led by Efe Odigie, who poured in 22 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, while Nigel Hawkins added 22 points of his own.

In total, UTEP's freshmen would combine to score 63 points in the game - the most in any game by freshmen alone in program history.

But it was not enough as Marshall's Jon Elmore dropped 44 points on 14-23 shooting, including seven makes from beyond the arc.

UTEP's 86 points are the second-most they've scored in any game this season. UTEP scored 90 in their season-opener at home against UT Permian Basin.

UTEP dominated the glass thanks in large part to Odigie, who helped his team secure a 48-29 advantage on the boards. But turnovers would prove to be costly for the Miners as they couhed up 20 in game, while Marshall turned the ball over 12 times.

The Miners still have not won a road game and dropped to 2-7 in Conference USA and 7-13 overall with the loss.

Marshall improved to 6-3 in the conference and 13-9 overall on the year.

UTEP's next game is on the road at Western Kentucky on Saturday.