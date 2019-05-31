UTEP gets two nationally televised games
El Paso, Texas - The UTEP Football team will get two nationally televised games this year.
The first will be against Texas Tech in Lubbock. That game will be September 7th and you can watch it on FSN.
The second game will be against North Texas. That will broadcasted on the NFL Network.
Nine of UTEP Football games will also be streamed on the ESPN+ app and on ESPN 3 this upcoming season.
