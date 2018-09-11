UTEP Football Press Conference

UTEP FOOTBALL 2

El Paso, Texas - After a rough loss in UNLV the UTEP Miners are home and preparing for next weeks opponent the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Miners are on a 14 game skid at the moment and next week doesn't look very promising.

Coach though saw good things in his team and is doing what he can to get the program going in the right direction.

During the press conference he said this about his defense, "As you're getting a program turned around the effort is tremendous. You watch us on field goal block. That's a segment you can really judge a football team on what kind of effort they have. We got guys flying through the line trying to block a kick no matter what the score is. Our defense was still flying around playing aggressively!"

The UTEP Miners play the Tennessee Vols in Knoxville this coming Saturday.