UTEP Football kicks off season with new game day experiences, special moments at season opener

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 04:33 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 01:40 AM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - College football is back in the Borderland! It's it the "Orange Revival" for the UTEP Miners. The Miners football team kicks off their 2019 season today at home against Houston Baptist. 
UTEP is planning exciting new game day activities for fans off ages tonight's season opener. 
Starting today, UTEP Athletics will start the "Miner Walk."


Team buses will drop off the Miners football team at the GR2 parking lot off of Glory Road. The student-athletes will walk to the locker room with the UTEP band, cheerleaders, and fans leading the way.  
New changes are also coming to the Sun Bowl Stadium.  A brand new chrome pick, located in the North side of the stadium, will be on display for fans to take pictures with at every game. 
An all-new Party Patio located at the North end zone of the stadium is now open. Season passes start at $99. 


Some new food will also be available for fans. Sodexo will be selling orange kettle corn and orange cotton candy. They'll also be selling gourmet hot dogs, one featuring macaroni & cheese and bacon, and the other with chili, onions and cheddar cheese. Orange margaritas will be for sale at the Party Patio. 


At tonight's game, fans will be able to pick up #ElPasoStrong t-shirt while supplies last. 
For the rest of the season, the football team will be wearing #ElPasoStrong decals on their helmets. 
The UTEP football team will also pay tribute to UTEP tight end. Luke Laufenberg. Laufenberg passed away at the age of 21 on Thursday, Aug. 22 after battling cancer for two years. UTEP players will wear black "Luke" stickers on their helmets throughout the season as well. 
Kickoff is at 6 p.m. at the Sun Bowl Stadium. 
 

