UTEP Football fans excited about new coach as the 2018 season kicks off

UTEP kicks off 2018 season

EL PASO, Texas - The Miners are going up against the northern Arizona lumberjacks.

The last time these two teams went against each other the lumberjacks split the miners 76-74, but it’s not all doom and gloom!

UTEP has a brand new coach running a brand new program. Players’ families told us they’re excited about the new possibilities and can’t wait to see what the team does this year

“This new program is a big deal. The new coach, the new athletic coordinator has really good plans for the program and we think it’s going to chance no matter how you look at it,” said one tailgater and a player’s mom.

“It’s gonna be a close one, but Miners are gonna pull it out 27-24,” said Randall Harvey, another tailgater.

The UTEP Miners are currently down 17-7 as of 7:00 pm.