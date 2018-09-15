UTEP falls 24-0 on the road against Tennessee

The Miners managed just 134 yards of total offense and failed to put any points on the board in a 24-0 loss on the road at Tennessee Saturday.

UTEP quarterback Kai Locksley was only 9-22 passing for a mere 38 yards as the Miners fell to 0-3 on the season and suffered their 15th consecutive defeat dating back to last season.

Tennessee led 10-0 at the half in a game that was closer than many had anticipated early on. However, Tennessee's Ty Chandler scored on an 81-yard run in the third quarter to effectively put the game out of reach.

Chandler racked up 158 yards on the ground as part of a Tennessee rushing attack that compiled a total of 345 yards on the day.

There were a couple bright spots for the Miners. One, they didn't commit a single turnover in the game while forcing Tennessee to commit two.

Secondly, linebacker A.J. Hotchkins continued his stellar performance this season, leading the team with ten total tackles.

UTEP will host New Mexico State next weekend at the Sun Bowl, looking to avenge last year's loss at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

Tennessee improved to 2-1 overall and will meet rival Florida next Saturday at home before tough games at Georgia and at Auburn.