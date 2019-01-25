Sports

UTEP adds four-star recruit in TCU transfer Kaden Archie

Posted: Jan 25, 2019 02:48 PM MST

Updated: Jan 25, 2019 02:54 PM MST

The UTEP men's basketball team announced Friday that former four-star recruit Kaden Archie will be transferring from TCU to join the Miners. 

The 6-6 versatile playmaker won't be eligible at the start of the 2019-20 season, but he will be able to play starting in January of next year. 

"He’s a very valuable guy because he can do a number of different things,” first-year UTEP head coach Rodney Terry said. “From an offensive standpoint, he can play every position and he can defend every position. So, we’re excited about having a guy who brings that versatility to our program.”

Archie starred at Midlothian High School just south of Dallas and was rated as an ESPN Top 100 Prospect and the number three player in his class in Texas. 

Archie played about ten minutes per game in a total of ten appearances for TCU this year and reportedly left the program earlier this month over concerns regarding playing time, according to the Forth Worth Star-Telegram.

Archie scored a career-high 40 points in high school in a game against Rowlett in December of 2017. 

The Miners are optimistic he can bring that talent to El Paso to bolster a roster with plenty of young talent already. 

“Kaden is one of those guys we’re excited about because he’s a versatile player. He’s a guy who’s a position-less player in this new wave of basketball," said Terry. “He’ll complement the guys we have character-wise, and I believe Kaden is in the same category as those young men. Kaden will represent the program and school on and off the floor.” 

The Miners are currently 6-12 overall this season and just 1-6 in Conference USA games.  However, they've played close contests against some talented teams including New Mexico State, North Texas, Old Dominion, and a ranked Marquette team. 

UTEP will try to battle back against Charlotte on Saturday at the Don Haskins Center at 7 p.m. after a 50-48 loss to Old Dominion Thursday night. 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Crime
PHOTOS: 6 charged found with more than 150 lbs. of marijuana, police say

PHOTOS: 6 charged found with more than 150 lbs. of marijuana, police say

News
On this day: January 25
Muhammad Ghafari via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 25

Health
9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

Crime
PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

Health
10 healthy gas station foods
iStock/njpPhoto

10 healthy gas station foods

News
On this day: January 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 24

News
On this day: January 23
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: January 23

Pets
10 foods you should never feed your dog
iStock/maximilian100

10 foods you should never feed your dog

Travel
20 ultimate travel destinations

20 ultimate travel destinations

News
On this day: January 22
Rob Carr/Getty Images

On this day: January 22

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

News
On this day: January 21
Mario Tama/Getty Images via CNN

On this day: January 21

Health
Surprising reasons you're eating more
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Surprising reasons you're eating more

News
On this day: January 20
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: January 20

News
On this day: January 19
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: January 19

Health
20 foods diet experts hate most
iStock/idrutu

20 foods diet experts hate most

News
On this day: January 18
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: January 18

US & World
Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown
Getty Images

Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown

News
On this day: January 17
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 17

Health
12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore
iStock/perkmeup

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore

Health
25 ways you're ruining your metabolism
iStock / MartiSaiz

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism

News
On this day: January 16
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

On this day: January 16

News
Kia goes big with new SUV
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Kia goes big with new SUV

News
Is Infiniti's concept car our future?
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?