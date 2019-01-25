UTEP adds four-star recruit in TCU transfer Kaden Archie

The UTEP men's basketball team announced Friday that former four-star recruit Kaden Archie will be transferring from TCU to join the Miners.

The 6-6 versatile playmaker won't be eligible at the start of the 2019-20 season, but he will be able to play starting in January of next year.

"He’s a very valuable guy because he can do a number of different things,” first-year UTEP head coach Rodney Terry said. “From an offensive standpoint, he can play every position and he can defend every position. So, we’re excited about having a guy who brings that versatility to our program.”

Archie starred at Midlothian High School just south of Dallas and was rated as an ESPN Top 100 Prospect and the number three player in his class in Texas.

Archie played about ten minutes per game in a total of ten appearances for TCU this year and reportedly left the program earlier this month over concerns regarding playing time, according to the Forth Worth Star-Telegram.

Archie scored a career-high 40 points in high school in a game against Rowlett in December of 2017.

The Miners are optimistic he can bring that talent to El Paso to bolster a roster with plenty of young talent already.

“Kaden is one of those guys we’re excited about because he’s a versatile player. He’s a guy who’s a position-less player in this new wave of basketball," said Terry. “He’ll complement the guys we have character-wise, and I believe Kaden is in the same category as those young men. Kaden will represent the program and school on and off the floor.”

The Miners are currently 6-12 overall this season and just 1-6 in Conference USA games. However, they've played close contests against some talented teams including New Mexico State, North Texas, Old Dominion, and a ranked Marquette team.

UTEP will try to battle back against Charlotte on Saturday at the Don Haskins Center at 7 p.m. after a 50-48 loss to Old Dominion Thursday night.