Tristen Newton reaches 3,000-point mark in Burges victory

Tristen Newton reaches scoring milestone

There are many reasons why Burges star Tristen Newton is one of the most feared and respected basketball players in El Paso.

In fact, there are more than 3,000.

Newton surpassed 3,000 career points in a 67-48 win over Austin Friday night. He needed 18 points to reach the milestone, and he was able to accomplish the feat in the second quarter on a thunderous two-handed dunk.

The game was temporarily stopped so the school could present Newton with a special banner marking his achievement.

"I'm glad I got to do it in frront of the home crowd. They came out and supported us so I'm glad I got to do it in front of them," said Newton after the game.

The school announed that Newton is the first boys basketball player in El Paso history to officially reach the 3,000-point mark and that he is believed to be the first player in Texas to do so in at least 15 years.

Though the night belonged to Newton, he shared the moment with his teammates, who have been there for each and every point.

"Its all credit to my teammates. They give me open looks and ball screens. All credit is to them," he said.

Newton added that there's still plenty of work to be done this season, despite his amazing accomplishment.

"I think we can make a deep run in the playoffs. We work hard, and I think we can be great," said Newton.

