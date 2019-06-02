Tottenham was looking for their first UEFA Championship, in their way was Liverpool

The UEFA Championship did not dissapoint

Madrid, Spain - The Tottenham Spurs had a story book season. Taking them to the highest championship game in all the land.

They had never been to a UEFA championship and wanted to close the miracle year with the cup.

Liverpool though were old pros.

They had been to multiple European championships and taken home first place five times.

The game would start with controversy. 22 seconds in and Moussa Sissoko gets hit with the hand ball in the box.

Mohamed Salah would bury the PK in the back of the old onion bag to give Liverpool the lead.

In the second half the game would be put to bed as Divock Origi uses his left foot to deliver Liverpool its sixth UEFA championship.