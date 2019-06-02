Tottenham was looking for their first UEFA Championship, in their way was Liverpool
Madrid, Spain - The Tottenham Spurs had a story book season. Taking them to the highest championship game in all the land.
They had never been to a UEFA championship and wanted to close the miracle year with the cup.
Liverpool though were old pros.
They had been to multiple European championships and taken home first place five times.
The game would start with controversy. 22 seconds in and Moussa Sissoko gets hit with the hand ball in the box.
Mohamed Salah would bury the PK in the back of the old onion bag to give Liverpool the lead.
In the second half the game would be put to bed as Divock Origi uses his left foot to deliver Liverpool its sixth UEFA championship.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News George De Sota/Getty Images
Health Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Family FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop
News Chris Hondros/Getty Images
US & World Copyright 2019 CNN
News John F. Kennedy Library Foundation
News U.S. Marshals via Wikimedia Commons
Health Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
News Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Travel iStock / Bosca78
US & World Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
News Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Entertainment Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for NYCWFF
US & World CNN Video
News Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images
News NASA
News NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons
News Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music
Education Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Weather Twitter/PONDHOCKEY93 via CNN
News Stuart Wilson/Getty Images