Top Ranked Boxing comes back to the Haskins Center

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 11:05 PM MDT

El Paso, Texas - ESPN is coming back to the Haskins Center for a world title fight. Miguel Berchelt and Mickey Roman will be battling it out this November third.   They held a press conference Monday, September 3rd to announce the fight.

Roman is the home town boy from Juarez Mexico and will have plenty of support from the fans. His record is 60 wins, 12 defeats, with 47 knockouts.

Berchelt is the 130 pound WBC World Champion from Cancun Mexico.  He comes to the ring with a record of 34 wins, 30 of which are knockouts and one defeat.   

I asked Berchult about his strategy and Roman how it felt to be fighting in the borderland.

Berchult said this, "Im going to feel him in the beginning, Im going to win round after round and if we have the opportunity, we gonna knock him out."

Roman eluded to how excited he is to be fighting in the borderland  "Definitely, every time I fight, people are going to support me. They come to El Paso when I fight in El Paso, when I fight in Juarez people from Las Cruces and El Paso go there to support me so I feel like Im home."

The fight will be November 3 at the Don Haskins center and you know we will be there to bring you all the high lights.


