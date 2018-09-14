Sports

Thursday Night Lights: H.S. football scores and highlights, Sept. 13

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 10:55 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 10:58 PM MDT

Thursday night high school football

Oñate 13, Americas 35 Final 

The Knights fell to 0-4 after a Thursday night trip to the SAC, while the Trailblazers boosted their record to 2-1.  Both teams started a bit slowly, but Americas would get going thanks to a monster night from Aaron Dumas, who racked up more than 300 yards rushing.  Oñate quarterback Jayden Diaz found paydirt twice using his legs but it was not enough for the Knights.  Las Cruces teams are now 0-2 against El Paso teams this year.  Mayfield lost to Del Valle two weeks ago. 

Parkland 55, Jefferson 6 Final

The Matadors scored early and often en route to a convincing victory.  The Matadors found themselves up 21-0 early after two Deion Hankins touchdown runs and a touchdown pass from Gabriel Herrera to Giovanni Mata.  Jefferson trailed 41-0 at the break, and fell to 1-2 with the loss.  The Matadors have now won two straight after a controversial tie against Burges in week one.  Parkland will meet Chapin next week in a battle of two of the top 5A teams in town. 

Ysleta 37, Irvin 24 Final 

One of these two teams was destined to leave Thursday's showdown with a perfect 3-0 record, and that team was Ysleta.  It was a back and forth contest much of the night.  Irvin went ahead 15-14 just before the half on a Jesus Aguirre quarterback sneak.  The Indians would answer back in the third when Joziah Salazar found Jalen Promesse, who took a big hit in the end zone but managed to hold on for a score.  The Tribe and the Rockets found themselves tied at 24 with less than two minutes to go, but the Indians were able to add two scores to make the final margin of victory 13 - a margin that belies how close the game actually was.  Ysleta also has wins over El Paso and Jefferson so far this season. 

