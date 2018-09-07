Thursday night H.S. football: Pebble Hills makes statement; Coronado tops El Dorado

Pebble Hills beats Midland

The Pebble Hills Spartans improved to 2-0 while Coronado got its first win of the season Thursday night in a doubleheader at the SAC.

The Spartans defeated Midland High School in a shootout by a final of 42-38 in the first game of the doubleheader.

Pebble Hills jumped out to a 28-10 lead at the half and had to hold off a furious charge from the Bulldogs to claim the victory.

It was the first win for Pebble Hills against an out-of-town team in school history.

The Spartans began last season 8-0, so they are certainly no stranger to fast starts.

In game two of the doubleheader at the SAC, El Dorado actually jumped out to an early 7-0 lead over Coronado.

But the Thunderbirds turned to star running back Garrett Slaughter for a quick response in the form of a rushing touchdown to tie it at seven a piece. Slaughter would add two more scores on the ground, leading Coronado to a 30-13 win.

It was a nice bounce back performance for a T-Birds team that fell 16-13 to Andress in an overtime heartbreaker in their first game.