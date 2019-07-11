Thursday night at 10: Janet Rodriguez ready to start next chapter after cancer battle

El Paso, TX -

For Janet Rodriguez the word 'quit' isn't in her vocabulary.

Even when a cancerous tumor was found inside her right leg and doctors told Rodriguez her leg would have to be amputated, Rodriguez took the news in stride.



"My mom was crying," Rodriguez said. "And I told her that God has other plans for me, and we had to keep going and that we can't give up."

That was in 2018 during Rodriguez's senior year of high school.

Rodriguez was a star soccer player at Del Valle High School and was looking forward to playing in college.

However, her battle with cancer derailed her dream, but now more than a year later Rodriguez is finally getting a chance to shine at the collegiate level.

Thursday night on ABC-7 at 10, Adrian Ochoa catches up with Janet Rodriguez to see what she's been up to, and why the Del Valle graduate will soon be moving to Arlington, TX.

