3 Chihuahuas land on PCL All-Stars roster

EL PASO, Texas -

With the 2019 RMHC Triple-A All-Star Game just around the corner, Wednesday the roster was revealed for the Pacific Coast League.

Three Chihuahuas will be representing El Paso when the All-Star Game comes to town on July 10th.

The RMHC Triple-A All-Star Game features the best players from the Pacific Coast League (PCL) taking on the best players from the International League.

The Chihuahuas who will be on the PCL team are shortstop Luis Urias, catcher Austin Allen, and infielder Ty France.

This is the first time since 2016 that three El Paso Chihuahuas have made the PCL All-Star team.

San Antonio led the way with four players on the PCL roster, with Reno, Albuquerque and El Paso each following with three players.

Urias will be getting the start at the shortstop position, while Allen and France will be on standby ready to help from the bench.

The roster for the International League team will be released on Thursday.

The Triple-A All-Star game is July 10 at Southwest University Park.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be televised on the MLB Network.

