The El Paso Locomotive FC get it done on the field and with the local economy

El Paso Locomotive make impact on local economy

El Paso, Texas - Being tied for first place helps the El Paso Locomotive and their fans celebrate the team's success. The local business establishments in the area also feel a boost to their revenue!

David Morales, a manager with the Brass Monkey said, "Even when the team is out-of-town people come in to watch the games on our TV's!"

The fan support is evident in the attendance numbers General Manager of Business Operations Andrew Forrester says. "Were right around 7000 which is fantastic considering the building maxes out not too far above that number."

With the success of the team rubbing off on local businesses its not too hard to imagine the sports bars in El Paso are also scoring goals of their own as the season goes on!