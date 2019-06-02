The El Paso Chihuahuas get even with the Tacoma Rainers

The Chihuahuas hosted the Rainiers

Southwest University - The Tacoma Rainers have been spanking the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Shutting out the pups in their double header and again the following day.

Today though the tables turned.

The San Diego Padres outfielder Franchy Cordero went 3-for-7 with a big league grand slam and five RBIs in his second MLB injury rehab stint with El Paso.

Luis Urias, Francisco Mejia, and Michael Getty all added homers of their own.

The Dogs set a franchise record scoring 24 runs in a single outing.

They finish their series at home with the Rainiers Sunday the 2nd at 6:05PM