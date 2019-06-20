Sports

The Conductor and Orthodontist help the El Paso Locomotive FC pick up steam

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 04:18 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 04:38 PM MDT

The Conductor and Orthodontist keep the Locomotive on Track

El Paso, Texas - Putting together a professional team during their inaugural season is never easy.

For the Conductor though, it was a challenge he looked forward to.

Head Coach Mark Lowry from Solihull, England has assembled an international squad with loads of talent.  Two of his starters though are from right here in the Borderland.

Jerome Kiesewetter or also known as the Orthodontist has been lighting up the scoreboard.  Tied for first place in the league for goals scored at 10 the Orthodontist has team right where he wants it.

The reason the team calls Kiesewetter the Orthodontist is because of the term "Brace."  When a soccer player scores two goals in a game the term for that is brace.  Kieswetter has scored two goals multiple times this season.  Im sure you can put the rest together.

Coach Lowry said regarding this nickname, "


