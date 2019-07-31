The Chihuahuas begin their series with the Nashville Sounds
Nashville, Tennesse - After getting shut out by the Las Vegas Aviators the Chihuahuas look to bounce back against the Nashville Sounds.
Nashville would get on the board first with a Jose Trevino double that brought in Nick Solak.
Later in the game the Chihuahuas would answer back when Travis Jankowski singled to left that brought in Seth Mejia-Brean.
The game would need extra baseball to decide due to a four to four tie at the end of the ninth.
In the tenth inning Austin Allen would ground out into a forced play, though it would give time for Michael Gettys to score.
The Pups would add another in the extra inning and hold on to win six to four.
They play the Sounds again tomorrow at 6:05PM in Nashville.
