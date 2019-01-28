The 2019 NFL Pro Bowl

The 2019 Pro Bowl game in Orlando Florida

Orlando, Florida - It was a rainy day in Orlando, Flordia for 2019 Pro Bowl.

The NFC and AFC's best went head to head in a game with basically no tackling.

All the superstars were there like Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahones.

On the first drive of the game Mahones led his squad down the field for the first points of the game finding Eric Ebron in the endzone.

Anthony Sherman would smash his way into pay dirt in the first quarter for a one yard touchdown.

Prescott would get rolling and connect with Austin Hooper for a yard 6 point play.

The AFC though wouldn't let up. In the fourth Jalen Ramsey caught a six yard pass from Deshawn Watson that put the AFC up where they would stay.

They would win 26 to 7.