The 2019 Australian Open Mens Final

The 2019 Australian Open

Melbourne, Australia - It was a 1:30AM start for the Australian Open final in Melbourne, Australia.

This would be the 53rd time Novak Djokovich and Rafael Nadal have competed against each other.

Djokovich would start fast and never let up.

The six time winner of this tournament was looking to make it seven and break the three way tie him Roy Emerson and Roger Federer were in.

Nadal hadnt lost a set since he arrived in Australia for the competition. That would change.

Novak never looked back after winning the first set 6-3 and dominated the next two.

Djokovich won in superior style becoming the 2019 Australian Open for the 7th time!