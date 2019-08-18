Texas Longhorn football great, NFL running back Cedric Benson dies in motorcycle crash
AUSTIN, Texas - Former NFL and Texas running back Cedric Benson, one of the most prolific rushers in NCAA and University of Texas history, has died in a motorcycle accident in Texas. He was 36.
Benson's attorney, Sam Bassett, said Austin police told him that Benson was killed in a motorcycle accident there on Saturday night.
One of the top high school recruits in the country out of Midland Lee High School, Benson was a key player in the Longhorns' resurgence under former coach Mack Brown. Benson played at Texas from 2001-2004. He won the Doak Walker award given to the nation's top running back in 2004.
Benson was drafted No. 4 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2005. He also played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers in the NFL.
