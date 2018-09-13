Sweet Play of the Week: Irvin's Devon Driscoll runs away from the competition

Irvin wins Sweet Play of the Week

Irvin High School's Devon Driscoll ran away from Clint's defense Friday night, and he ran away with the voting for Sweet Play of the Week as well.

Driscoll broke free for a long touchdown run against the Lions last week, bouncing his run as far as he could toward the right-hand sideline before turning on the jets to reach the end zone.

"I was just running sideways following my big linemen. They laid a beautiful block," said Driscoll. "Before you know it, you're in the open field like, 'Oh, I've got to turn the boosters up.' Down the sidelines for six points. All credit to my O-line, my team, working this summer."

Check out the video above to see the full play.

Every play mattered in Irvin's game last week against Clint, as the Rockets held on for a 21-20 victory to move to 2-0 on the season.

The Rockets now turn their attention to a Thursday night game against Ysleta, which also enters with a 2-0 mark this year.

"Ysleta looks tough. We're hoping to come out and play our best game and hopefully leave 3-0 tomorrow night" said Driscoll. "It's the first home game of our senior season, so I'm excited. I know they're excited. So, ball out."

