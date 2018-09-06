Sweet Play of the Week: Americas stuns Eastwood with late trick play

Americas wins Play of the Week

The Americas football team is off to a 1-0 start in 2018 thanks in large part to a late trick play that helped them beat Eastwood in week one.

The Trail Blazers defeated the Troopers 39-37 Friday despite trailing much of the second half.

Americas pulled out a perfectly-executed hook-and-ladder with 11 seconds to go to take the lead for good.

Quarterback Joaquin Sandoval hit receiver Julian Hinojos on a quick route while running back Aaron Dumas seemingly appeared out of nowhere and took a pitch from Hinojos into the end zone.

It was a brave decision to use the trick play in that situation, but it paid off in the end for Americas.

Click the video above to check out the play and reaction from the three players who touched the ball during that week one miracle.

Americas next plays Midland Christian at 4:00 p.m. Friday at the SAC.