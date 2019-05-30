Socorro sends two track and field athletes to college level including UTEP signee

Two star athletes sign at Socorro

Socorro High School saw two standout athletes sign their letters of intent Wednesday afternoon to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level.

Misael Ortiz signed with UTEP track and field and is a specialist in the shot put and discus. In fact, he was a three-time shot put district champion, a two-time area champion, and a state qualifier in that event while at Socorro.

He is expected to also attempt the hammer throw when he joins the Miners.

"I'm just extremely excited for the opportunity, and I'm excited to start," said Ortiz. "I'm so excited. I want to try them out. I want to see where I can expand to and see what I can do."

Joining Ortiz in a special signing ceremony in the Bulldog Cafe was long-distance runner Sebastian Mendoza.

He is on his way to Western New Mexico University after a stellar high school career in both track and cross country in which he made a name for himself as someone who could shine against virtually every opponent.

Just like Ortiz, Mendoza says he prides himself on getting better each and every day.

"It feels so important to get myself to the next level and be as strong a runner as I can be," he said. "All I want to do is keep getting more PRs (personal records) and try to be the best runner I can be."