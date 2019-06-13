Rudy Contreras Introduced as Del Valle Football Coach

Del Valle Tabs Contreras as New Coach

At Del Valle High School, the football team has a saying, "One Family, One Destiny." You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who better exemplifies that than Rudy Contreras. 20 years ago, Contreras roamed the halls of Del Valle as a freshman. Today, he became his alma mater's Head Football Coach.



Contreras' football journey at Del Valle came full circle today as the Conquistadores unveiled him as their next head coach in front of friends, family, faculty and staff.



Contreras replaces longtime coach Jesse Perales, who left Del Valle last month to take the same job at Garland Naaman Forest in Dallas.



A 2001 Del Valle graduate, Contreras had spent the last nine seasons as an offensive assistant under Perales, and just this past year, had been promoted to offensive coordinator. His deep ties to the program made him an obvious choice for Perales' replacement, but he promised that tradition will be prioritized.



"The expectations don't change. Whether you're the head coach, assistant coach, or a football player here, your standards are set very high." said Contreras at his introductory press conference. "So as a freshman when you walk through those doors, standards are set. And you gotta trust the program, fight for the guy next to you and continue to build on it."



Contreras led Del Valle to its first ever district championship 15 years ago as quarterback, and now, he will look to do so from the sidelines.