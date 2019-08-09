Sports

Riddell donating "El Paso Strong" decals to all El Paso area high schools

El Paso area high schools to receive decals

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 04:38 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 04:45 PM MDT

El Paso, TX -  

    In just three short weeks, high school football players from the El Paso area will take to the field for the start of the high school football season.

    Players will try to put the focus back on football in the coming days, but they'll be doing it with heavy hearts following Saturday's deadly mass shooting at a Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall.

    Riddell, a company that provides sports equipment to schools across the country, is hoping to help in the healing process by donating "El Paso Strong" decals to all El Paso area high schools.

    In a statement for ABC-7, Riddell said the idea came from two El Paso coaches, Mark Torres from Pebble Hills High School, and Paulo Melendez from Horizon High School.

    The company also provided ABC-7 photos of the decals.

   You can read Riddell's full statement below:     

"Riddell believes that sports, and in particular, football, have the power to bring communities together during challenging times. Our company has a history of supporting our customers around causes and initiatives important to them.

Riddell's local sales support and service representative, Mr. Gil Cartagena, was contacted by Coach Mark Torres from Pebble Hills High School, and Coach Paulo Melendez from Horizon High School, because they were interested in purchasing "El Paso Strong" decals to place on student athlete helmets this season.

Mr. Cartagena felt passionately about this idea and approached Riddell leadership about donating helmet decals for all greater El Paso high school football program helmets. Approximately 35 high schools and each of their student athletes in the football program will wear helmets with "El Paso Strong" decals during the 2019 season. In total, Riddell expects to distribute 8,000 special decals.

Riddell extends its support to the El Paso community as it heals from this tragedy."
 


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

News
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

Travel
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Economy
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

News
On this day: August 8
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: August 8

Top Stories
Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting
Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting

News
#ElPasoStrong

#ElPasoStrong

News
On this day: August 7
Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images

On this day: August 7

Economy
20 most popular beers in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden

20 most popular beers in America

Sports
Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

News
On this day: August 6
Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 6

Health
America's 8 worst habits
iStock / PeskyMonkey

America's 8 worst habits

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
US Congress

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

US & World
24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio
Getty Images

24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio

Entertainment
National anthem fiascoes
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

National anthem fiascoes

News
On this day: August 5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: August 5

Health
10 most common pre-existing medical conditions
Ferre' Dollar via CNN

10 most common pre-existing medical conditions

News
On this day: August 4
Michelle Cohan/CNN

On this day: August 4

El Paso
Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso
Copyright 2019 CNN

Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso

News
On this day: August 3
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 3

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

Politics
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit