Plano ISD cancels football game between Eastwood & Plano Senior citing safety concerns

Game was scheduled for Sept. 6

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 04:39 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 07:07 PM MDT

Eastwood Plano game canceled

El Paso, TX - It was a game that could have been a source of healing for a community still recovering from tragedy, but it won't be happening after all.

The Eastwood football team was scheduled to play Plano Senior High School at Plano ISD's Kimbrough Stadium in Collin County on Sept. 6.

 Thursday, Plano ISD made the decision to cancel the game because of safety concerns.

The gunman who shot and killed 22 people at an east El Paso Walmart on August 3rd is from Allen, TX, a city located in Collin County,  and it's also been reported that the 21-year-old gunman actually attended Plano Senior High School.

The suspect is facing multiple charges of capital murder.

The suspect's ties to Collin County was just one reason why it appears the Plano district made the decision to scrap the game.

"After consulting with local law enforcement agencies, Plano ISD administrators felt obligated to prioritize the safety of the participating players, students, families and communities, and have concluded that the timing of the game falls too soon after the tragedy in El Paso," the district's release said.

The release also stated that there was communication between both superintendents of each district. 

This would have been the second straight year that Eastwood would have traveled to Collin County to face Plano Senior.

Last year, the Troopers lost to the Plano Wildcats by a final score of 72-48, but it was the experience of playing a powerhouse school like Plano that Eastwood head coach Julio Lopez was hoping for.

Plano ISD's release also mentions that the booster clubs from each school had been working together on efforts to promote unity and healing, and to show support for the El Paso community. 

The release goes on to quote a statement from Plano ISD Superintendent Sara Bonser,

"We grieve with our neighbors in El Paso and are heartbroken that what is happening in society today is affecting our kids and our communities," Plano ISD Superintendent Sara Bonser said in the release. "Our students and coaches were eager for this opportunity to come together with Eastwood High to promote a message of compassion and healing, but what should be a celebratory event would be encumbered by safety concerns for the participants and fans of both teams. Our top priority must be the safety of all."

The Ysleta School District has yet to comment on Plano ISD's decision.

ABC-7 reached out to Eastwood head coach Julio Lopez, who wished not to comment until the district released a statement on the matter.

The Troopers are now actively looking for another opponent to complete their 10 game regular season schedule.

The season begins August 31st when the Troopers welcome the Americas Trail Blazers to Trooper Stadium.

Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting

Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting

News
#ElPasoStrong

#ElPasoStrong