Pascal Siakam's big first half helps Toronto top Golden State in game three of NBA Finals

Former NMSU star Pascal Siakam scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half of game three of the NBA Finals to help propel his team to a 2-1 series lead over Golden State.

Siakam added nine rebounds and six assists in an all-around effort that saw Toronto come away with a 123-109 victory against a Golden State squad plagued by injuries.

Klay Thompson (hamstring) and Kevin Durant (calf) both missed game three for the Warriors.

Warriors star Stephen Curry tried to carry the load himself, pouring in 47 points to go along with eight boards and seven assists, but it was not enough against a healthy Toronto team.

Kawhi Leonard tallied 30 points while Kyle Lowry added 23 of his own in a balanced attack for Toronto.

Toronto hit 17 three-pointers in the win including six courtesy of Danny Green (6-10 from deep).

Golden State will host game four Friday at 7 p.m. MT on ABC-7.