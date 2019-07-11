Mario Moccia signs new 5 year deal to lead NMSU athletics

Las Cruces, NM - Mario Moccia is staying put as the director of athletics at New Mexico State University.

Wednesday, Moccia signed a new five-year contract to continue leading the Aggie Athletics program through the 2023-24 athletic season.

Moccia will be earning $280,000 per year, with eligibility for a number of retention and performance incentives.

A 1989 NMSU graduate, Moccia was named the university's director of athletics in January 2015.

Under Moccia's leadership, the Aggies have been successful both on the field, court and in the classroom.

The Aggies have won 47 regular season and tournament championships through 2018-19, including three-consecutive Western Athletic Conference Commissioner's Cups.

In 2017, the NMSU football team won its first bowl game in 57 years when the Aggies defeated Utah State 26-20 in overtime to claim the 2017 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

All NMSU athletics teams have also surpassed an Academic Progress Rate of 930.

Men's basketball, men's tennis and women's tennis all garnered perfect single-year APR scores of 1,000 while the women's tennis team tallied its sixth-consecutive perfect multi-year APR score.

"Leading a Division I athletic program is very special, to do so at your alma mater is a big cherry on top," Moccia said. "I am very appreciative of Chancellor Arvizu and President Floros of their support of me and our entire athletic program. While we have seen some tremendous accomplishments over the last four and a half years, I am convinced we have just scratched the surface of our potential. A big thanks to Aggie Nation for their support as well of me, our coaches, staff and most importantly our 400 student-athletes."

