NMSU's Ortiz Selected in 4th Round of MLB Draft

New Mexico State shortstop Joey Ortiz's dream season came full circle on Tuesday, when the Baltimore Orioles selected the Junior All-American in the 4th Round (108th) of the 2019 MLB Draft. Selected with the first pick of the 4th Round, Ortiz becomes the highest Aggie ever to be drafted in program history.



"I am so thankful for this opportunity and the chance that the Orioles organization took on me," Ortiz said from his home with family. "I truly trust in God's plan for me and I truly have been blessed. The real work begins now!"



The Garden Grove, CA native led the country in hits (106) and runs scored (85) and was named 2019 Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year, after a junior campaign in which he hit .422. Ortiz was also recently named 1 of 5 finalists for the Brooks Wallace Award, given to the nation's top shortstop.



"On behalf of the NM State baseball program, we would like to congratulate [Joey] Ortiz and the Ortiz family," assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Terry Davis said. "Joey is a tireless worker and one of the most competitive kids that I have ever been around. He will not be denied and we can't wait to follow his progress through professional baseball. Aggie Baseball will miss you dearly 8!"



Ortiz becomes the 80th Aggie all-time to be selected in the draft, and the 7th to be drafted by the Orioles organization.



Ortiz's selection continues a trend for the Aggie baseball program that has now had a player drafted in the first six rounds for the 4th straight year, joining Kyle Bradish (fourth round), Marcel Renteria (sixth round) and Daniel Johnson (fifth round).

"Aggie Nation is happy for and proud of [Joey] Ortiz," added NM State Director of Athletics Mario Moccia. "To be the highest MLB Draft choice in a long and successful history of Aggie baseball is a tremendous accomplishment. The Baltimore Orioles organization is obviously getting an outstanding baseball talent but also a quality person. We look forward to tracking his professional career as well as our other Aggies in professional baseball."