NMSU releases complete football schedule for 2020

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. NMSU file photo

Las Cruces, NM - The 2020 schedule for the New Mexico State football team is all set and features five home games with a pair of Power 5 opponents book ending the schedule.

"We're excited about the 2020 season and the challenge that our schedule presents," head football coach Doug Martin said. "We are once again playing one of the toughest schedule of any Group of 5 programs in the nation with a pair of Power 5 opponents, Mountain West opponents and Sun Belt Conference opponents along with our two rivals New Mexico and UTEP."

The Aggies open up their 2020 season at the Rose Bowl with a zero week match-up against a historic program in UCLA. The Aug. 29 meeting is just the second time the two teams have squared off. The Bruins had a tough transition year in 2018 in Chip Kelly’s first year at the helm, going 3-9. UCLA is 10-5 against non-conference opponents the last five seasons but have gone 2-4 the past two years.

The rest of the schedule is as follows:

2020 Aggie Football Schedule

Week 0 Aug. 29 at UCLA Pasadena, Calif. (Rose Bowl)

Week 1 Sept. 3 at UAB Birmingham, Ala. (Legion Field)

Week 2 Sept. 12 AKRON Las Cruces, N.M. (Aggie Memorial Stadium)

Week 3 Sept. 19 NEW MEXICO Las Cruces, N.M. (Aggie Memorial Stadium)

Week 4 Sept. 26 at UTEP El Paso, Texas (Sun Bowl)

Week 5 Oct. 3 TEXAS STATE Las Cruces, N.M. (Aggie Memorial Stadium)

Week 6 Oct. 10 at Hawaii Honolulu, Hawaii (Aloha Stadium)

Week 7 Oct. 17 at Fresno State Fresno, Calif. (Bulldog Stadium)

Week 8 Oct. 24 LOUISIANA Las Cruces, N.M. (Aggie Memorial Stadium)

Week 9 BYE BYE BYE

Week 10 Nov. 7 at UMass Amherst, Mass. (McGuirk Alumni Stadium)

Week 11 Nov. 14 TEXAS SOUTHERN Las Cruces, N.M. (Aggie Memorial Stadium)

Week 12 Nov. 21 at Florida Gainesville, Fla. (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium)