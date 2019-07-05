Sports

NMSU releases complete football schedule for 2020

Posted: Jul 05, 2019 03:34 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 03:34 PM MDT

Las Cruces, NM - The 2020 schedule for the New Mexico State football team is all set and features five home games with a pair of Power 5 opponents book ending the schedule.

 

"We're excited about the 2020 season and the challenge that our schedule presents," head football coach Doug Martin said. "We are once again playing one of the toughest schedule of any Group of 5 programs in the nation with a pair of Power 5 opponents, Mountain West opponents and Sun Belt Conference opponents along with our two rivals New Mexico and UTEP."

 

The Aggies open up their 2020 season at the Rose Bowl with a zero week match-up against a historic program in UCLA. The Aug. 29 meeting is just the second time the two teams have squared off. The Bruins had a tough transition year in 2018 in Chip Kelly’s first year at the helm, going 3-9. UCLA is 10-5 against non-conference opponents the last five seasons but have gone 2-4 the past two years.

 

The rest of the schedule is as follows:

 

Week 0         Aug. 29         at UCLA                        Pasadena, Calif. (Rose Bowl)

Week 1         Sept. 3          at UAB                          Birmingham, Ala. (Legion Field)

Week 2         Sept. 12        AKRON                         Las Cruces, N.M. (Aggie Memorial Stadium)

Week 3         Sept. 19        NEW MEXICO            Las Cruces, N.M. (Aggie Memorial Stadium)

Week 4         Sept. 26        at UTEP                        El Paso, Texas (Sun Bowl)

Week 5         Oct. 3            TEXAS STATE              Las Cruces, N.M. (Aggie Memorial Stadium)

Week 6         Oct. 10          at Hawaii                     Honolulu, Hawaii (Aloha Stadium)

Week 7         Oct. 17          at Fresno State          Fresno, Calif. (Bulldog Stadium)

Week 8         Oct. 24          LOUISIANA                 Las Cruces, N.M. (Aggie Memorial Stadium)

Week 9         BYE                 BYE                                 BYE

Week 10      Nov. 7           at UMass                     Amherst, Mass. (McGuirk Alumni Stadium)

Week 11      Nov. 14        TEXAS SOUTHERN   Las Cruces, N.M. (Aggie Memorial Stadium)

Week 12      Nov. 21         at Florida                     Gainesville, Fla. (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium)

 

 


