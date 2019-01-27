Sports

NMSU Mens Basketball downs UTRGV in a close one.

By:

Posted: Jan 26, 2019 11:34 PM MST

Updated: Jan 26, 2019 11:35 PM MST

Aggies vs Vaqueros

Edinburgh, Texas - The NMSU Aggies have been hot as of late.

With 15-4 record coming into the game they were on a four game winning streak.

This game went back and forth.

The ex-UTEP player Terry Win III played well for UTRGV leading them in points with 18.

16 seconds left in the game.  UTRGV Tyson Smith would drive the lane and tie it up.

With 10 seconds remaining, AJ Harris would bring the ball down the court.  He saw Eli Chuha and threaded the needle getting him the ball to put the Aggies up 2!

With 4 seconds remaining Javon Levi would spin into a defender and then lose the ball!

NMSU would recover it and that would end the game.  They win 63 to 61!

The Aggies will take on UMKC at the Pan Am Thursday.


