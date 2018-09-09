NMSU loses to Utah State
Logan, Utah - The NMSU Aggies headed to Utah to take on the Utah State Aggies in a rematch of their bowl game from last year.
In the first quarter NMSU was up a point kicking off to Utah State when Savon Scarver went 96 yards for the return!
Eltoro Allen scored later in the second quarter making it 23 to 10.
Still in the second, NMSU down 16 points, Utah State's Jordan Love hits Jaleen Green for the 14 yard touch down pass.
The NMSU Aggies scraped together a couple of field goals but it was not enough.
Utah State went off on the NMSU Aggies 60 to 13 in the end.
The Aggies play their interstate rivals UNM next week at home.
They are now 0-3 on the season.
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
News USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment 2018 Getty Images
Economy Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
News Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons
Politics Drew Angerer/Getty Images
News Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT
Sports Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
Health iStock / DrGrounds
News White House photo by Paul Morse
Sports Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
News Mike Coppola/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Economy iStock/monkeybusinessimages
News Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images