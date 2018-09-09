Sports

NMSU loses to Utah State

By:

Posted: Sep 09, 2018 12:20 AM MDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2018 12:20 AM MDT

Logan, Utah - The NMSU Aggies headed to Utah to take on the Utah State Aggies in a rematch of their bowl game from last year.  

In the first quarter NMSU was up a point kicking off to Utah State when Savon Scarver went 96 yards for the return!

Eltoro Allen scored later in the second quarter making it 23 to 10.

Still in the second, NMSU down 16 points, Utah State's Jordan Love hits Jaleen Green for the 14 yard touch down pass.

The NMSU Aggies scraped together a couple of field goals but it was not enough.

Utah State went off on the NMSU Aggies 60 to 13 in the end.

The Aggies play their interstate rivals UNM next week at home.

They are now 0-3 on the season.


